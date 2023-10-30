United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $455.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $399.02 on Monday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 40.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

