Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Tuniu Stock Up 0.4 %

Tuniu stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 104,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.