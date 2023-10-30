Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Tuniu stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
