TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 19.9% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 56,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.52. 4,950,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $143.96 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

