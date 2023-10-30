TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,604,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,773,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average is $282.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

