TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 337,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,311. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

