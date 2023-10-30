TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

