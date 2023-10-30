TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $17.89 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $565.92. 853,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,031. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $537.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.65.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.