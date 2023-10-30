TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. 8,799,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,033,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

