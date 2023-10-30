Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

TSU opened at C$30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 92.73 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$664.42 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.6182287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

