The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 529,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,543,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,035. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

