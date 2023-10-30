The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

