Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Telefónica by 26.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 16.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

