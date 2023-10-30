Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $48.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.69.

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other Symbotic news, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 31,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,569,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 31,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,569,795.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,228 shares of company stock worth $14,038,306 in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

