Susquehanna Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $90.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Shares of CP stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

