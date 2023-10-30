Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

