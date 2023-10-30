Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 30,514 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $125.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.