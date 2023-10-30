Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.99 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

