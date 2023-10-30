Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

