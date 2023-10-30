Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.