StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Hudson Global stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.