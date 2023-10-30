StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

