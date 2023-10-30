StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 604,621 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 624,627 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 225,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

