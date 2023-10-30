StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
