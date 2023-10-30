StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRTX opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $299,989.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.