StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
China Pharma stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 39.33%.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
