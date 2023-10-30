Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In other news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the purchase, the president now owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 29.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,128 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,960 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth $10,541,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 177.3% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,100 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

