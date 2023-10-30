SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.89. 2,833,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,424. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.