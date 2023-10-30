Snap (NYSE:SNAP) versus Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Critical Review

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snap and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 3 17 3 0 2.00 Dada Nexus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Snap currently has a consensus price target of $10.52, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $10.77, suggesting a potential upside of 174.70%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Snap.

This table compares Snap and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.54 billion 3.32 -$1.43 billion ($0.86) -10.81 Dada Nexus $1.39 billion 0.74 -$291.13 million ($1.00) -3.92

Dada Nexus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -29.99% -44.24% -14.35% Dada Nexus -17.68% -17.40% -13.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Snap on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

