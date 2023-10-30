Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. 3,428,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,059,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

