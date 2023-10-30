Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Pi Financial

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 2.6 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.90. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.19 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.2874532 EPS for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.