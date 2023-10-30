Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Pi Financial

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SVM
Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 2.6 %
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.19 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.2874532 EPS for the current year.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.