Short Interest in Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Rises By 17.4%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,128,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 6,072,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 678.9 days.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NICMF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nickel Industries has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

