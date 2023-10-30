Short Interest in Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Rises By 17.4%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,128,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 6,072,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 678.9 days.
Nickel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NICMF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nickel Industries has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
About Nickel Industries
