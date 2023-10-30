Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,354 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,162. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

