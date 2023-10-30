Royal Bank of Canada Trims First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Target Price to $21.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFBC. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $18.17 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

