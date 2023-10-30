Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $128.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.22.

CP opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 37.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 355,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97,406 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

