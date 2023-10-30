Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 146 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $180.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average of $209.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

