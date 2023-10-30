Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 13.2% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 30,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 56.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $161.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

