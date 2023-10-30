Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RHHBY. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Roche
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
Roche Price Performance
RHHBY stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Roche has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $43.32.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.