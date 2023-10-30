Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHHBY. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,048,331,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Roche by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

RHHBY stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Roche has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

