RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.61.

RingCentral stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

