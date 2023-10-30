Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives $129.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Revvity Trading Down 1.1 %

RVTY opened at $97.87 on Monday. Revvity has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Revvity Company Profile

Get Free Report

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

