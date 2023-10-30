Revolution Medicines’ (RVMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

RVMD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.41. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The company’s revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $152,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,548 shares of company stock worth $5,033,809 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 4,839,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,824,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,928,000 after purchasing an additional 893,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.