Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,064,191. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

