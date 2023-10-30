Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.50.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.96. 2,132,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,669. The stock has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.27. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

