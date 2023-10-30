Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 43.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. 55,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,681. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162 in the last ninety days. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.