Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s Stock Up 2.4 %
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
