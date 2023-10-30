REDW Wealth LLC Has $25.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,147,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,459. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.