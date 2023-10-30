Raymond James Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.78.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emera

Emera Price Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$45.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.99. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.52.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. Emera had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.334296 EPS for the current year.

Emera Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.