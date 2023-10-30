Rathbones Group PLC Has $201.69 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $201,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded up $5.58 on Monday, hitting $376.11. 144,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $289.94 and a one year high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.