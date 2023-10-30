Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.63.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.38. 252,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,475. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

