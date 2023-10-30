Quaero Capital S.A. Takes $3.60 Million Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Fluence Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

FLNC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. 89,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $31.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

