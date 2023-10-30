Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 3,925 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 4.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 102.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 35.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 89.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock traded down $5.06 on Monday, reaching $129.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,159. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.80.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

