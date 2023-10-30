PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Lowered to $44.00 at KeyCorp

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get PROG alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PROG

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. PROG has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 19.0% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.