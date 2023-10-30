Pi Financial Trims Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Target Price to C$12.50

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.17.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$8.65 and a 1-year high of C$39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.38. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

